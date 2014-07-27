(Adds details to tea)
By Liam Morgan
SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 27 Under-fire captain
Alastair Cook battled to an unbeaten 82 as England reached 186
for one at tea on the first day of the third test against India
on Sunday.
Cook, dropped on 15 after winning the toss, shared a steady
unbroken second-wicket partnership of 131 with Gary Ballance who
was 72 not out at the interval.
The only wicket fell before lunch when Mohammed Shami
tempted Sam Robson into an awkward prod outside off stump which
was taken at third slip by Ravindra Jadeja, who had earlier
dropped an equally simple chance offered by Cook.
Robson's departure for 26 ended an opening stand of 55 and
England took lunch on 78 for one.
The Indian fast bowlers looked more dangerous at the
beginning of the afternoon session as debutant Pakaj Singh and
Bhuvneshwar Kumar found their length with greater consistency.
Ballance survived a few scares, including a close caught
behind call, and several deliveries whistled past the outside
edge, but gradually he settled in to provide Cook with sensible
support.
Cook, who hit eight fours, started to show the class and
temperament that have been missing from his recent performances
as he edged towards a first test century in 28 innings.
India, who lead the series 1-0, made two changes to the side
that won the second test at Lord's as Singh came in for the
injured Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma replaced Stuart Binny.
England opted for three changes as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler
replaced Matt Prior, Chris Jordan took the place of Ben Stokes
and Chris Woakes was preferred to Liam Plunkett.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)