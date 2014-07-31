SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 31 Moeen Ali claimed six wickets as England beat India by 266 runs to win the third test on Thursday and level the series at 1-1 with two to play.

Spinner Moeen took six for 67 - the first five-wicket haul of his test career - as India were bowled out for 178 in their second innings.

England took the remaining six wickets they needed in the morning session on the final day to secure a first test win since they beat Australia at Durham in August of last year, ending a run of 10 matches without victory.

The fourth test starts at Old Trafford on Aug. 7.

