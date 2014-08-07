MANCHESTER, England Aug 7 England fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad ripped through the top order to reduce shell-shocked India to 63 for five at lunch on the opening day of the fourth test on Thursday.

Ruthlessly exploiting favourable conditions after India had won the toss, Anderson and Broad obtained prodigious swing on an overcast morning to give the hosts the perfect start with the series level at 1-1.

It was a fine performance on his home Old Trafford ground by Anderson, who was cleared to play after being found not guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's code of conduct in an incident with India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first test.

Gautam Gambhir, recalled to the side, was first to go for four when he got a leading edge to a full delivery from Broad and the ball flew straight to Joe Root at gully.

Murali Vijay, on nought, prodded at a perfect outswinger from Anderson and Alastair Cook took a straightforward opportunity at first slip.

Two balls later the out-of-form Virat Kohli fell in identical fashion for a duck and Cheteshwar Pujara drove loosely at a full ball from Broad, Chris Jordan clutching a sharp catch at third slip to leave India in tatters at eight for four.

Captain MS Dhoni, surely ruing his decision to bat first, and Ajinkya Rahane stopped the rot with fighting fifth-wicket partnership of 54 as conditions for batting improved.

But Rahane was out for 24 just before the interval when he drove at a full wide ball from Jordan and Ian Bell took a regulation catch at second slip.

Dhoni, dropped by Jordan at fourth slip, was 25 not out at the interval with Jadeja on nought.

The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to overnight rain.

India made three changes from the side which lost the third test in Southampton, bringing in Gambhir, seamer Varun Aaron and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England named an unchanged team. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)