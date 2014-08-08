MANCHESTER, England Aug 8 India fought back with three early wickets as England reached 201 for six to lead by 49 runs at lunch on the second day of the fourth test on Thursday.

England resumed on 113 for three on an overcast morning and Ian Bell passed 50 before seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two quick wickets in a fine spell of bowling.

Nightwatchman Chris Jordan (13) was the first to fall when he played a loose pull shot and was caught at mid-wicket by Varun Aaron.

Bell (58) followed when Kumar tempted him into playing at a ball outside off stump and he edged it to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Joe Root and Moeen Ali nudged England ahead but Ali (13) was dismissed when Aaron clean bowled him with a brutal inswinging delivery.

Root (23 not out) was joined at the crease by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (13 not out) and the pair survived to the interval with few alarms.

Stuart Broad took six wickets as India were bowled out for 152 on the first day after winning the toss. The five-match series is level at 1-1.

