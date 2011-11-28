* Paceman ruled out by chest injury
* Mithun named as his replacement
(Adds board statement)
CUTTACK Nov 28 India paceman Praveen
Kumar has been ruled out of the first three one-day
internationals (ODIs) against West Indies because of a chest
injury.
Abhimanyu Mithun, 22, will replace him in the squad for the
opening three games, India's cricket board said in a statement
on Monday.
Cuttack hosts the first match on Tuesday followed by games
in Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5), Indore (Dec. 8)
and Chennai (Dec. 11).
Kumar, 25, has also been battling against a recurring elbow
problem which kept him out of his team's successful 50-over
World Cup campaign at home earlier this year.
R Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron are the other
fast bowlers in the ODI squad.
The hosts, who won the three-match test series 2-0 against
West Indies, have also rested Sachin Tendulkar and captain
Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the one-dayers and will be led by
dashing opening batsman Virender Sehwag.
Hard-hitting batsman Yuvraj Singh will miss the ODIs after
being told he has a non-malignant lung tumour.
"Overwhelmed with your love and support. I am absolutely
fine, just need to get match fitness and training, will be back
soon," Yuvraj, 29, said on his Twitter account.
"Need some more time to regain 100p (percent) fitness.
Nothing serious, need to build up the lost stamina."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Tony
Jimenez; To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)