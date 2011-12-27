MELBOURNE Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia first innings (overnight 277-6)
E. Cowan c Dhoni b Ashwin 68
D. Warner c Dhoni b Yadav 37
S. Marsh c Kohli b Yadav 0
R. Ponting c Laxman b Yadav 62
M. Clarke b Khan 31
M. Hussey c Dhoni b Khan 0
B. Haddin c Sehwag b Khan 27
P. Siddle c Dhoni b Khan 41
J. Pattinson not out 18
B. Hilfenhaus c Kohli b Ashwin 19
N. Lyon b Ashwin 6
Extras (lb-21, w-2, nb-1) 24
Total (all out, 110 overs) 333
Fall of wickets: 46-1 46-2 159-3 205-4 205-5 214-6 286-7 291-8 318-9
Bowling: Z. Khan 31-6-77-4 (w-1, nb-1), I. Sharma 24-7-48-0, U. Yadav 26-5-106-3 (w-1), R. Ashwin 29-3-81-3
India innings
G. Gambhir not out 2
V. Sehwag not out 4
Extras 0
Total (no wickets, three overs) 6
Still to bat: R Dravid, S Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, V Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Z Khan, I Sharma, U Yadav
Bowling: J. Pattinson 2-1-2-0, B Hilfenhaus 1-0-4-0
