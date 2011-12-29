MELBOURNE Scoreboard after Australia were dismissed on the fourth day of the first test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first
Australia first innings 333 (R. Ponting 62, E. Cowan 68; U. Yadav 3-106, Z. Khan 4-77)
India first innings 282 (V. Sehwag 67, R. Dravid 68, S. Tendulkar 73; B. Hilfenhaus 5-75, P. Siddle 3-63)
Australia second innings (overnight 179-8)
D. Warner b Yadav 5
E. Cowan lbw Yadav 8
S. Marsh b Yadav 3
R. Ponting c Sehwag b Zaheer 60
M. Clarke b Sharma 1
M. Hussey c Dhoni b Zaheer 89
B. Haddin c Laxman b Zaheer 6
P. Siddle c Dhoni b Yadav 4
N. Lyon lbw Ashwin 0
J. Pattinson not out 37
B. Hilfenhaus c Laxman b Sharma 14
Extras (b-5, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 13
Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-16, 3-24, 4-27, 5-142, 6-148, 7-163, 8-166, 9-197.
Bowling: Z. Khan 20-4-53-3 (nb-3, w-1), U. Yadav 20-4-70-4, I. Sharma 12.3-0-43-2 (nb-2), R. Ashwin 22-4-60-1, V. Sehwag 2-0-7-0
