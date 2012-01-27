Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Australia declared their second innings closed at 167 for five with a lead of 499 just after lunch on the fourth day of the fourth test against India on Friday.
Scores:
Australia 167-5 (R. Ponting 60 not out) & 604-7 dec (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194) v India 272 (V. Kohli 116, P. Siddle 5-49, B. Hilfenhaus 3-62)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.