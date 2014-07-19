Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
LONDON England were bowled out for 319 in their first innings on the third day of the second test at Lord's on Saturday.
Scores: England 319 all out (G. Ballance 110, L. Plunkett 55 not out; B. Kumar 6-82) v India 295 (A. Rahane 103; J. Anderson 4-60)
(Compiled by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.