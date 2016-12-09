Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
MUMBAI India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 23rd five-wicket haul as England were all out for 400 in their first innings on the second day of the fourth and penultimate test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Ashwin finished with six for 112 while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up the remaining four wickets. England batsman Jos Buttler made 76.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.