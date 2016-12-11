Villar re-elected Spanish Football Federation president
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
MUMBAI Virat Kohli scored 235 before India were all out for 631, a lead of 231 runs, in their first innings on the fourth day of the fourth and penultimate test against England on Sunday.
India's number nine batsman Jayant Yadav (104) hit his maiden test century, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the most successful bowler for England claiming 4-192.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.