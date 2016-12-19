Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
CHENNAI Karun Nair made a triple century as India declared their first innings at 759 for seven, a lead of 282 runs, on day four of the fifth and final test against England on Monday.
Nair top-scored with an unbeaten 303 and Ravichandran Ashwin (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (51) hit half-centuries in India's highest ever total at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
India hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.