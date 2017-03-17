Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 17/03/17 - Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century with his team captain Steven Smith (L). REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

RANCHI, India Australia were all out for 451 in their first innings, the highest total of the series, in the third test against India at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Skipper Steve Smith top-scored for the tourists with an unbeaten 178, while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made 104, his maiden test century. The duo featured in a series-high 191-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled more than one-third of the total overs to claim 5-124, was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

The four-test series is level at 1-1 with Dharamsala hosting the final match from March 25.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Ranchi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)