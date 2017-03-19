Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara (R) and Wriddhiman Saha run between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - India v Australia - Third Test cricket match - Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi, India - 19/03/17 - Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

RANCHI, India India declared their first innings on 603 for nine, a lead of 152 runs, on day four of their third test against Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for the hosts with 202, his third double century, while Wriddhiman Saha registered a career-best 117.

Paceman Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers claiming 4-106, while left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe got 3-199.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)