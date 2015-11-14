BANGALORE Nov 14 South Africa were all out for 214 in their first innings against India on the opening day of the second test at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

AB de Villiers, playing his 100th test in the city he represents in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition, top scored for the visitors with a defiant 85 that included 11 boundaries and a six.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (4-50) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4-70) shared eight wickets to mow down South Africa, who were asked to bat after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss in the morning.

India lead the four-match series 1-0, having beaten South Africa inside three days on a turning track in Mohali. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Patrick Johnston)