KANPUR, India, Sept 23 Ravindra Jadeja's breezy unbeaten 42 helped India post 318 in their first innings before being bowled out by New Zealand in the first test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.

Resuming on 291 for nine and with number 11 batsman Umesh Yadav (nine) at the other end, Jadeja took the onus of scoring on himself as the pair batted seven overs on the second day.

The left-handed batsman hit two boundaries and then took a single off left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to take India to 300.

Jadeja also hit Santner for a six but could not complete his second test half century as Neil Wagner had Yadav caught behind to end India's 41-run 10th-wicket partnership. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Kanpur; editing by Greg Stutchbury)