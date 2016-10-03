KOLKATA Oct 3 India were all out for 263 in their second innings on the fourth morning of the second test at Eden Gardens, setting New Zealand a target of 376 runs for a series-equalling win on Monday.

Wriddhiman Saha was not out on 58 for his second unbeaten fifty of the test with the hosts looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and reclaim the top spot in the world test rankings from Pakistan.

Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each for the touring side. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)