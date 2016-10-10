INDORE, India Oct 10 New Zealand failed to make the most of a strong start as they were dismissed for 299 to concede a 258-run first innings deficit to India on the third evening of the third and final test on Monday.

Resuming on 28 without loss in reply to India's 557-5 declared, New Zealand responded positively with Martin Guptill (72) and Tom Latham (53) featuring in the first century opening stand of the series.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (6-81) wrecked the tourists in the second session when five wickets fell before Jimmy Neesham (71) cobbled together fifty partnerships with BJ Watling (23) and Mitchell Santner (22) to push New Zealand near the 300-mark.

India, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, decided against enforcing the follow-on. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)