Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
RAJKOT, India Nov 13 England declared their second innings on 260 for three, setting India 310 to win the opening test on the final day on Sunday.
England captain Alastair Cook was out on 130, while Haseeb Hameed made 82. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.