Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
MOHALI, India Nov 28 India were dismissed for 417 runs to take a first innings lead of 134 runs against England on day three of the third test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
Ravindra Jadeja struck a career-best 90, while Jayant Yadav made 55 in a strong lower-order performance by the hosts, who lead the five-test series 1-0.
Jadeja added a match-high 97 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 72 before being dismissed in the morning session.
The all-rounder then raised 80 with Jayant, who notched up his maiden test fifty.
Ben Stokes was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming 5-73. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.