MOHALI, India Nov 29 England were bowled out for 236 in their second innings, setting India 103 to win the third test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming day four on 78-4, England lost three wickets in the morning before being dismissed in the post-lunch session.

Joe Root top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 78, while opener Haseeb Hamid, playing down the order after breaking his finger, remained not out on 59.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the home bowlers, claiming 3-81.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 with Mumbai hosting the next test from Dec. 8. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)