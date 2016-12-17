CHENNAI Dec 17 England were all out for 477 in their first innings in the fifth and final test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Moeen Ali top-scored for the tourists with 146, while Adil Rashid (60) and Liam Dawson (66 not out) hit fifties. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets.

India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)