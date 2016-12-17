Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
CHENNAI Dec 17 England were all out for 477 in their first innings in the fifth and final test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.
Moeen Ali top-scored for the tourists with 146, while Adil Rashid (60) and Liam Dawson (66 not out) hit fifties. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets.
India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.