Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was the last man out on 127 for his fifth test hundred. Paceman Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets for 84 for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)