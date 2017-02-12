Cricket-Fast man Starc sees quick return to rhythm
LONDON, May 29 Refreshed Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is confident of regaining his rhythm quickly for the Champions Trophy after being sidelined nearly three months with a foot injury.
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was the last man out on 127 for his fifth test hundred. Paceman Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets for 84 for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 27 Ben Stokes smashed a blistering century and Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as England beat South Africa by two runs in the second one-day international in Southampton on Saturday for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.