MUMBAI Nov 29 The Indian cricket board is
under investigation for violating the country's foreign exchange
laws, Sports Minister Ajay Maken said on Tuesday.
The government was looking into alleged violations of the
Foreign Exchange Management Act amounting to some 10.77 billion
rupees ($206.7 million), Maken told the Indian parliament.
He said the investigation covered the ownership of
franchises and fund transfers without the permission of India's
central bank and income tax department during the 2009 Indian
Premier League held in South Africa.
The board moved the 2009 edition of the Twenty20 tournament
out of India due to lack of security cover during general
elections in the country.
Board chief administrative officer Ratnakar Shetty said the
body had yet to receive any official communication about the
investigation.
($1=52.1 rupees)
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon; to
query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)