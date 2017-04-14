Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree claimed his first Indian Premier League hat-trick on his debut against the Mumbai Indians, taking the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma on Friday.
The 36-year-old Badree, bowling his second over, tossed the ball up towards Patel but the left-handed batsman got his timing all wrong as he sent it straight towards Chris Gayle at short extra cover.
McClenaghan was the next to go as the New Zealand international misjudged a low full toss from Badree to give Mandeep Singh, at long on, a simple catch. Badree completed his hat-trick with a delightful googly which shattered Sharma's stumps.
Badree, who also claimed the wicket of Nitish Rana later in the innings to finish with figures of four for nine in his four overs, is the 12th man in IPL history to take a hat-trick.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.