NEW DELHI All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will return home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a side strain and will be assessed ahead of Australia's tour of West Indies next month, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

Marsh is the third big casualty at Rising Pune Supergiants, who have already lost former England batsman Kevin Pietersen (calf) and South African Faf du Plessis (finger) to injuries.

"Mitchell experienced some pain over his left abdominal area whilst batting at a training session with his team Pune in the IPL a few days ago," CA sports science and sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

"He missed his team's next game and the pain has not resolved. He had scans in India that suggest he has a side strain injury and will now return home for further assessment and treatment ahead of the tour of the West Indies."

Australia will compete in a June 5-21 tri-nation one-day series in West Indies, also involving South Africa.

"Once we have a better understanding of the extent of the injury we will be able to advise on his return to play timeframes," Kountouris added.

