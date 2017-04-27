Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils have signed West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels to replace injured South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for the remainder of the tournament.

De Kock was ruled out of the eight-team IPL after sustaining tendon damage on his right index finger during South Africa's tour of New Zealand in March.

Samuels, who was not sold in this year's IPL auction, was part of the West Indies Twenty20 side that won the World Twenty20 last year.

The Daredevils, who are struggling at seventh, will travel to the Eden Gardens to face table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)