LONDON India's Ravindra Jadeja has been fined half his match fee for his involvement in an altercation with England quick bowler James Anderson during the drawn first test at Trent Bridge.

The clash, which occurred as the players left the field at lunch on the second day, saw Jadeja charged with a level two misconduct charge for allegedly approaching Anderson in a threatening manner.

Anderson was charged with a level three offense for having "abused and pushed" his opponent.

Match referee David Boon found left-arm spinner Jadeja, who was batting at the time, not guilty of the offence for which he had been charged but felt his conduct was contrary to the spirit of the game.

"While I was in no doubt that confrontation did occur, and that such conduct was not in the spirit of the game and should not have taken place, I was not comfortably satisfied that this was a level 2 offence," Boon, the former Australia batsman, said in a statement on Friday.

"Therefore, in exercising my discretion under Article 7.6.5 of the Code and having heard all the evidence, I was comfortably satisfied that Mr Jadeja had committed a level 1 offence under Article 2.1.8 of the Code."

Sanjay Patel, honorary secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a statement that the governing body was not satisfied with the verdict and reserved the right to appeal.

"The BCCI believes that Mr. Ravindra Jadeja was not at fault and supports him fully."

Anderson's hearing will be held on Aug. 1, the day after the third test at Southampton is scheduled to finish, where he faces a possible four-test ban if he found guilty.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

