LONDON, July 30 The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to hear an appeal by India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja against a fine for breaching its Code of Conduct during the drawn first test against England earlier this month.

Jadeja lost half of his match fee after being involved in an alleged off-field clash with England bowler James Anderson at Trent Bridge, having been found guilty of an offence by match referee David Boon.

"The appeal will be heard at the same time as the disciplinary hearing taking place in respect of the charge against James Anderson on Friday 1 August, in Southampton," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His Honour Gordon Lewis AM, will oversee proceedings via video conference."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had expressed its unhappiness at the original verdict, saying Jadeja was not at fault for the incident, and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the team was "hurt" by the decision.

Anderson faces a maximum four-test ban if found guilty. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)