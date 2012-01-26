Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching 100 runs during their third day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

ADELAIDE India batsman Virat Kohli said his maiden test century in the fourth test on Thursday was a fitting riposte to "drunken" Australian fans who have heckled him from the stands throughout the series.

Kohli was fined half of his match fee in the second test in Sydney for responding to barracking from the crowd by gesturing at them with his middle finger.

After struggling early in the tour and coming under pressure for his place in the side, the 23-year-old scored a half century in the third test in Perth and followed that up with the first century of the series from an Indian batsman on Thursday.

"In Sydney, they were after me because I hadn't scored any runs, and today they were (angry) because I got a hundred. It hasn't changed only the reason has," he told reporters.

"It is really, really frustrating at times, they say things which shouldn't be said on a cricket field.

"If they come here to enjoy a game of cricket, they should do that and not get drunk and abuse cricket players. It's not fair, if the players say anything they're fined and banned.

"To give it back verbally and then score a hundred is even better," he added.

Kohli stuttered on 99 runs and, after almost being run out, had a verbal altercation with Australian bowler Ben Hilfenhaus which resulted in Ricky Ponting acting as peacemaker.

"I like to play my cricket like that. I like to give it back," Kohli said.

"They sledge when they get frustrated, and obviously it was hot out there, and they were sledging us to ruin our concentration. During that partnership, they were really, really low."

LEARNING CURVE

Kohli, already a proven performer in the one-day game, said his success after a faltering start in test cricket showed that more patience was required when youngsters are trying to break into the India team.

"Some people have great starts to a certain format, some take some time," he said.

"You have to be patient with someone who comes in. They are good enough and when they are mentally tough enough they will be more consistent in test cricket.

"I'm learning every game and as long as I can perform and learn at the same time, I'm going to become a better cricketer.

"I always wanted to be a successful test cricketer for India and hopefully this is the start for me."

India are already 3-0 down in the series and finished the third day of the fourth test 382 runs behind the Australians but Kohli said he thought victory was still possible.

"The ball's turning square now and with (spinner Ravi) Ashwin bowling well now, you never know," he said.

"If we can get two or three wickets early on in the morning, we still have two days of the test to try and chase down the score they set."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)