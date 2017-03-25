DHARAMSALA, India India captain Virat Kohli will miss the fourth and final test against Australia with a shoulder injury he had suffered in the previous match in Ranchi, batting coach Sanjay Bangar said before the start of the match on Saturday.

Kohli, who hurt his shoulder while diving to stop a boundary in the drawn third test in Ranchi, was hoping to be fit for the decider at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium which is hosting its first test.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in Kohli's absence, Bangar told the host broadcaster.

The four-match series between the world's top two test team is level at 1-1.

