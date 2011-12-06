MUMBAI Dec 6 India's Virat Kohli has been
reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire's decision after
being given out during his side's 16-run loss to West Indies in
their one-day international in Ahmedabad on Monday.
The 23-year-old was reluctant to leave the crease after the
lbw decision, which was a breach of the International Cricket
Council's (ICC) code of conduct.
The stylish right-handed batsman pleaded guilty to the
charge and accepted the proposed sanction, hence there was no
need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"Accepting umpires' decisions is part and parcel of playing
cricket and on this occasion Virat clearly showed dissent when
he had been given out," match referee David Boon said in the
statement.
Kohli, named man of the match for his 117 on Friday in the
second ODI, which India won by five wickets, was given out on 20
by umpire Sudhir Asnani off debutant West Indies spinner Sunil
Narine's bowling.
India lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, with the last two
ODIs on Thursday (Indore) and Sunday (Chennai).
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford; to
query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)