MUMBAI India paceman Praveen Kumar will miss the entire one-day series against West Indies and the test matches that follow in Australia after scans showed he had a fractured rib.

On Monday, the Indian cricket board said a chest problem would sideline the player for the first three games of the series against West Indies but the full extent of the injury was then discovered later in the day.

"Praveen Kumar underwent a scan yesterday evening and was found to have a fractured rib," cricket board secretary Sanjay Jagdale said on Tuesday.

"He is expected to recover in five to six weeks and has therefore been ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies as well as the test series in Australia."

On Monday, the board named 22-year-old Abhimanyu Mithun as Kumar's replacement for the first three games of the five-match series against West Indies.

Kumar's replacement for the tests in Australia will be named on Monday when the selectors meet to choose the squad for the last two ODIs.

Cuttack hosts the first match against West Indies on Tuesday followed by games in Visakhapatnam (December 2), Ahmedabad (December 5), Indore (December 8) and Chennai (December 11).

R Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron are the other fast bowlers in the ODI squad.

India will play four tests in Australia in December and January followed by two Twenty20 internationals and an ODI tri-series that also features Sri Lanka.

