MUMBAI Nov 29 India paceman Praveen Kumar
will miss the entire one-day series against West Indies and the
test matches that follow in Australia after scans showed he had
a fractured rib.
On Monday, the Indian cricket board said a chest problem
would sideline the player for the first three games of the
series against West Indies but the full extent of the injury was
then discovered later in the day.
"Praveen Kumar underwent a scan yesterday evening and was
found to have a fractured rib," cricket board secretary Sanjay
Jagdale said on Tuesday.
"He is expected to recover in five to six weeks and has
therefore been ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies
as well as the test series in Australia."
On Monday, the board named 22-year-old Abhimanyu Mithun as
Kumar's replacement for the first three games of the five-match
series against West Indies.
Kumar's replacement for the tests in Australia will be named
on Monday when the selectors meet to choose the squad for the
last two ODIs.
Cuttack hosts the first match against West Indies on Tuesday
followed by games in Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5),
Indore (Dec. 8) and Chennai (Dec. 11).
R Vinay Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron are the other
fast bowlers in the ODI squad.
India will play four tests in Australia in December and
January followed by two Twenty20 internationals and an ODI
tri-series that also features Sri Lanka.
