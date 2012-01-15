NEW DELHI Jan 15 VVS Laxman's will be the
first head to roll after the shambolic tour of Australia as
India embark on the unpleasant task of phasing out their ageing
stalwarts, local media reported on Sunday.
India slumped to their third consecutive loss in the
four-match series in Australia, with only next week's test in
Adelaide left for them to restore some pride.
Laxman has managed just one half-century in six innings in
the series, and newspapers reported on Sunday he would be axed
if he did not retire.
"Laxman will retire at the end of the ongoing test series in
Australia," an unnamed official of the Indian cricket board
(BCCI) was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.
"He is 37 and India's next test series is still at least six
months away. Plus his form has dropped significantly and his
fitness, especially a troublesome back, is hampering him."
Laxman would make way for a younger player when India
travelled to Adelaide, bidding to avert a second successive 4-0
whitewash overseas, the report said.
"We need to plan for the future after the poor show in
England and now in Australia. Youngsters need to be given a long
run now.
"Laxman has been one of our finest batsmen but he has run
out of time as he has failed to make it count against Australia,
a team he has dominated at his best," another BCCI official was
quoted as saying.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was unaware of the
development.
"As of now, there's nothing I know officially," Dhoni said
at Perth. "I don't know where this came from, until Laxman comes
to me and says something, I can't comment," he added.
Of India's senior batsmen, only 38-year-old Sachin Tendulkar
has looked good in Australia, twice coming close to scoring his
100th international century.
Rahul Dravid (39) continues to struggle, managing just one
half century in six innings as Australia's bowlers ripped
through his famous defence.
Former player Anshuman Gaekwad was among those who advocated
phasing out the seniors players to avoid a transitional crisis.
"Sachin still has the class, Rahul is very hard working but
I am not sure how long Laxman will be able to continue," Gaekwad
recently told Reuters.
