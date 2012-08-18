Aug 18 Factbox on India batsman VVS Laxman who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

* Laxman was born on November 1, 1974 in Hyderabad and made his test debut against South Africa at the age of 22 in 1996. Laxman scored a half century in the second innings to help India to a 64-run victory.

* He hit a total of 8781 runs in 134 test matches at an average of 45.97. Laxman's highest score was 281 against Australia in March, 2001.

* Laxman's last test was against Australia in January, 2012. The Baggy Greens won by 286 runs to complete a 4-0 series whitewash and condemn India to their eighth consecutive test defeat away from home.

* He often matched Sachin Tendulkar with his strokeplay and in 2008 Laxman became only the second Indian batsman after the Little Master to score more than 2000 test runs against the Australians. Laxman hit an unbeaten 200 in the first innings to save the match.

* He made his one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in April, 1998. It was a forgettable match for the batsman who was bowled lbw for a duck off three balls but India went on to win by 32 runs.

* Laxman scored 2338 runs in 86 ODIs, averaging 30.76 runs an innings. His best knock was a score of 131 not out against Zimbabwe in January, 2004 that earned him the man-of-the-match award.

* Laxman has not been named in an ODI squad for nearly six years and his last match was in a nine-wicket defeat to Australia in December, 2006 in which he lasted just two balls before being caught for a duck.

* He scored 17 hundreds in tests and six in ODIs.

