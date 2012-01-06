Australia's James Pattinson (L) reacts while bowling to Sachin Tendulkar (C) during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY India were 243 for three in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Scores:

India 243-3 (G. Gambhir 83, S. Tendulkar 70 not out) and 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55) v Australia 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)

