Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Australia were 469 for three wickets at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final test against India on Wednesday.
Scores:
Australia 469-3 (R. Ponting 198 not out, M. Clarke 210 not out) v India
(Editing by John O'Brien)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.