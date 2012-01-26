Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE India were 122 for five wickets in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the fourth and final test against Australia on Thursday.
Scores:
India 122-5 (P. Siddle 3-29) v Australia 604-7 dec (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194)
(Editing by John O'Brien)
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.