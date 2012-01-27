Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ADELAIDE Australia were 154 for five wickets in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth test against India on Friday.
Scores:
Australia 154-5 (R. Ponting 57 not out) & 604-7 dec (R. Ponting 221, M. Clarke 210; R. Ashwin 3-194) v India 272 (V. Kohli 116, P. Siddle 5-49, B. Hilfenhaus 3-62)
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.