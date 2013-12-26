UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
Dec 26 India were 76 for one wicket at lunch on the first day of the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Thursday.
Scores:
India 76-1 (M. Vijay 33 not out; M. Morkel 1-14) v South Africa. (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Wants to finish career on a high in West Indies (Adds dateline, details, quotes)
April 6 Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 42-year-old announced on Thursday.
MUMBAI, April 6 The Indian board (BCCI) will consider a further increase in salaries for its contracted players after leading cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the pay raise announced last month.