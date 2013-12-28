Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
DURBAN Dec 28 South Africa were 181 for three at lunch on the third day of the second test against India at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Scores: South Africa 181-3 (A. Petersen 62) v India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100, M. Morkel 3-50). (Compiled By Nick Said, editing by Amlan Chakrborty)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.