DURBAN Dec 30 India were 173 for seven wickets at lunch on the final day of the second test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Monday.

Scores: India 334 (M. Vijay 97, C. Pujara 70, A. Rahane 51 not out; D. Steyn 6-100) and 145-5 (A. Rahane 50 not out) v South Africa 500 (J. Kallis 115, AB de Villiers 74, A. Petersen 62, R. Peterson 61; R. Jadeja 6-138). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)