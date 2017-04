UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series West Indies v Pakistan scoreboard

April 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 286 (R. Chase 63, J. Holder 57no, S. Dowrich 56; M. Amir 6-44) Pakistan 1st innings 407 (Misbah-ul-Haq 99no, B. Azam 72, Y. Khan 58, S. Ahmed 54) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 93-4) K. Brathwaite b Shah 14 K. Powell c Y. Khan b Shah 49