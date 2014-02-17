New Zealand's Brendon McCullum acknowledges his 300 next to India's Zaheer Khan during the second innings of play on day five of the second international test cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON Brendon McCullum became the first New Zealand batsmen to score a test match triple century on Tuesday during the fifth day of the second test against India at the Basin Reserve.

The 32-year-old McCullum had resumed on 281 and brought up the milestone with a late cut for his 32nd boundary to surpass the 299 that Martin Crowe scored against Sri Lanka on the same ground in 1991 and move to 302 with New Zealand on 625 for six.

He was the 24th player to score a triple century in tests and it was the 28th time someone had achieved the mark.

World record holder Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Don Bradman all did it twice.

