New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been ruled out of the first test against India in Kanpur after being hit in the ribs by a ball while batting in the nets.

Neesham, who was recalled for the tour after suffering back pain while bowling last year, would be available for the second test, coach Mike Hesson said.

"It will take a few days for the bruising to go away, but it's very much a short-term injury," Hesson said.

"Jimmy won't be available for selection in Kanpur, but we expect him to be back to full fitness ahead of the second test."

Hesson said there was no need to replace Neesham in the squad.

The first test begins on Thursday, with the second in Kolkata from Sept. 30- Oct. 4 and the final match in Indore from Oct. 8-12.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)