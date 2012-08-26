New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) watches his shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Hyderabad August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

HYDERABAD Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson batted resolutely in a rain-shortened morning session to take New Zealand to 92 for one in the second innings of the opening test against India on Sunday.

At the lunch break on the fourth day, the visitors trailed India by 187 runs after the hosts enforced the follow-on.

Resuming on 41 for one, opener McCullum (39 not out) and Williamson (31 not out) thwarted the Indian bowling attack to add 51 runs in 25 overs.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni started with his spinners Pragyan Ojha and Ravichandran Ashwin but the duo, who shared nine wickets in New Zealand's first innings, failed to make an impact.

The start of play was delayed for the third day in a row due to morning showers. Most of Saturday's play was washed out due to a heavy downpour.

The second and final test of the series will be played in Bangalore from Friday.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)