NEW DELHI Plans to host a first day-night test in India later this year remain intact, the country's cricket board (BCCI) secretary said on Tuesday, dismissing a local media report that prospective opponents New Zealand had rejected the idea.

In April, the BCCI decided that one match of a three-test series against New Zealand would be a day-night affair, pending trials of the pink-ball in a domestic tournament, with Kolkata's Eden Gardens a popular choice for the contest.

A local media report claimed New Zealand Cricket (NZC) were wary of the dew factor and ground conditions in India during the series scheduled to start in September and had conveyed their reluctance to BCCI officials.

BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, in a text message to Reuters, said the plan remained very much on.

An NZC spokesman confirmed New Zealand, who played the first pink-ball test against Australia in November, were committed to a day-night test in India.

"NZC has taken the precaution of contacting the BCCI to advise statements in the article regarding a day-night test are in no way representative of our position, and that no such comments have been made by our Board," the spokesperson told www.stuff.co.nz.

"The only comment NZC has made on the matter is that it's supportive of the concept... and that stance hasn't changed."

