Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
Scoreboard after India won the second and final test against New Zealand in Bangalore on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.
New Zealand first innings 365
India first innings 353
New Zealand second innings (overnight 232-9)
B. McCullum c Dhoni b Yadav 23
M. Guptill b Yadav 7
K. Williamson c Sehwag b Ashwin 13
R. Taylor lbw b Ojha 35
D. Flynn c Sehwag b Ashwin 31
J. Franklin st Dhoni b Ashwin 41
K. van Wyk lbw b Ashwin 31
D. Bracewell lbw b Ojha 22
T. Southee b Ashwin 2
J. Patel c Dhoni b Zaheer 22
T. Boult not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-12, w-1) 17
Total (all out; 73.2 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-30 2-31 3-69 4-111 5-140 6-195 7-216 8-222 9-222 10-248
Bowling: Zaheer 14.2-2-46-1, Yadav 15-0-68-2 (1w), Ojha 21-6-49-2, Ashwin 22-1-69-5, Raina 1-1-0-0
India second innings
G. Gambhir c Taylor b Boult 34
V. Sehwag b Patel 38
C. Pujara c Flynn b Patel 48
S. Tendulkar b Southee 27
V. Kohli not out 51
S. Raina b Patel 0
MS Dhoni not out 48
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-5, nb-1) 16
Total (five wickets; 63.2 overs) 262
To bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-83 3-152 4-158 5-166
Bowling: Boult 16-4-64-1, Southee 18-3-68-1 (1w), Bracewell 14-3-52-0 (1nb), Patel 15.2-3-68-3
India won the two-match series 2-0.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien/Patrick Johnston)
KUALA LUMPUR, Asian football officials are monitoring the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab states, hoping to minimise the impact on international competitions being played in the Gulf region.