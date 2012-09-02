Umesh Yadav (R) appeals successfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Brendon McCullum during the third day of the second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

BANGALORE India paceman Umesh Yadav struck early to leave New Zealand on 123 for four in their second innings, an overall lead of 135 runs, at tea on the third day of the second and final test on Sunday.

Daniel Flynn (25 not out) and James Franklin (11 not out) were at the crease for the tourists when tea was taken.

Martin Guptill (seven) fell in the first over after the lunch break when he played a full toss from Yadav on to his stumps.

The paceman returned in his next over to dismiss Brendon McCullum (23), who got a feather edge to wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps.

Kane Williamson (13) was caught by Virender Sehwag at slip off Ravichandran Ashwin while left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha dismissed first innings centurion Ross Taylor (35), out leg before wicket trying to play the sweep shot to leave New Zealand on 69-3.

Earlier, Tim Southee mowed down India's batting lineup with the second new ball to pick up a career-best seven wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 353 in their first innings.

Paceman Southee, 23, who took three wickets on Saturday, destroyed India's hopes of a first-innings lead with figures of seven for 64, the best by a New Zealand bowler in an innings in India, to give his team a slim 12-run lead.

India's Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 93 overnight, struck two boundaries to complete his second century in tests before he became Southee's first victim of the morning.

The 23-year-old Kohli (103) hit 14 fours and a six and added 122 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Dhoni.

He misread an incoming delivery from the right-arm paceman, who was drafted in for the second test replacing pace colleague Chris Martin, and was caught plumb in front of the stumps.

Dhoni (62), who hit his 26th half-century in tests, was also out lbw to become Southee's 50th test victim.

Zaheer Khan (seven) and Ojha (nought) were next to go, both edging Southee deliveries to wicketkeeper Kruger van Wyk in the same over.

Ashwin (32 not out), put down by Martin Guptill on 13 off Southee, added 33 crucial runs for the last wicket with Yadav (four) to cut New Zealand's advantage.

But left-arm seamer Trent Boult finally broke through the stubborn resistance by bowling out Yadav to end the innings.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)